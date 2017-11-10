Ivanka Trump to appear at tax reform event in Maine

BIDDEFORD, Maine — White House adviser Ivanka Trump is scheduled to appear at a forum on tax reform at a business in Maine.

One of the owners of Volk Packaging Corporation in Biddeford says President Donald Trump's eldest daughter will appear at the event on Friday along with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. Collins is a Republican like the president, but the two have frequently disagreed about issues such as health care.

Ivanka Trump has publicly supported a tax reform package backed by Republicans. She has said it would benefit working families, and has stumped for it at other events in recent weeks.