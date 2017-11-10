Judge tosses 2 charges against prominent white nationalist
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia judge has dismissed two of the three felony counts against a prominent white nationalist charged after a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia.
Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is accused of pepper-spraying a counterprotester during an Aug. 11 Charlottesville protest, a day before the much larger white nationalist rally. Cantwell says he acted in self-
Local media outlets report that an Albemarle County judge on Thursday dismissed one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire, concluding there was a lack of evidence that the counterprotester had been injured.
But the judge declined to dismiss one of the two counts of the illegal use of gases. The judge said Cantwell had no reasonable claim for self-
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
-
Fingers pointed at Trudeau as revised TPP deal collapses at summit meeting
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits