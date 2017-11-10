Latest: Food pantry resumes near Texas church shooting site
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The Latest on the Texas church shooting (all times local):
10:05 a.m.
A weekly food pantry has resumed operations at a site next to the Texas church that less than a week ago endured the state's worst mass shooting.
The pantry's director, Lula White, was among the more than two dozen killed Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherlands Springs. White was also the 71-year-old grandmother of the gunman's wife.
On Friday, people crowded the small space, tearfully hugging and filling bags with donated bakery goods, groceries and used clothing. As 68-year-old Brandy Johnson walked in, she exclaimed she could "see Lu at the desk."
Husband and wife, Rod and Judy Green, have operated the pantry for 11 years. They were married at First Baptist but didn't attend the service that Devin Kelley brought to an untimely end with semi-automatic gunfire.
___
12:04 a.m.
Some gave blood. Others stocked the food pantry.
Residents and
Twenty-year-old Karyssa Calbert of
The pastor of the First Baptist Church says that the church will be demolished. Members and visitors say the congregation should continue but not in the same building. One assistant to the congregation says she and others are trying to figure out a temporary solution to keep it going, perhaps in another building.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
-
Fingers pointed at Trudeau as revised TPP deal collapses at summit meeting
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits