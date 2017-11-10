Melania Trump scheduled to visit military families in Alaska
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit with military families a Friday in Alaska as she returns from Asia.
She will get a chance to see military programs for youth at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, including a program where children read to pets to enhance their reading skills.
The first lady accompanied President Donald Trump on a visit to South Korea and China.
Her visit to the base in Anchorage will come during a
