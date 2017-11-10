News / World

Menendez juror's remarks seen as unlikely to cause mistrial

NEWARK, N.J. — A juror's remarks after being dismissed from deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez are creating a stir.

Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby was excused from the jury Thursday due to a previous commitment.

She told reporters she would have acquitted Menendez and co-defendant Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) on all counts.

Experts say there may not be grounds for a mistrial motion by prosecutors, but that the judge likely will ask jurors on Monday if they were aware of the comments.

Arroyo-Maultsby also indicated many jurors may be agreeing with the defence's argument that gifts from Melgen to Menendez were expression of their longtime friendship and not bribes.

Deliberations resume Monday with an alternate taking Arroyo-Maultsby's place.

