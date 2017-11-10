Menendez juror's remarks seen as unlikely to cause mistrial

NEWARK, N.J. — A juror's remarks after being dismissed from deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez are creating a stir.

Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby was excused from the jury Thursday due to a previous commitment.

She told reporters she would have acquitted Menendez and co-defendant Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) on all counts.

Experts say there may not be grounds for a mistrial motion by prosecutors, but that the judge likely will ask jurors on Monday if they were aware of the comments.

Arroyo-Maultsby also indicated many jurors may be agreeing with the defence's argument that gifts from Melgen to Menendez were expression of their longtime friendship and not bribes.