Menendez juror's remarks seen as unlikely to cause mistrial
NEWARK, N.J. — A juror's remarks after being dismissed from deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez are creating a stir.
Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby was excused from the jury Thursday due to a previous commitment.
She told reporters she would have acquitted Menendez and co-defendant Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) on all counts.
Experts say there may not be grounds for a mistrial motion by prosecutors, but that the judge likely will ask jurors on Monday if they were aware of the comments.
Arroyo-Maultsby also indicated many jurors may be agreeing with the
Deliberations resume Monday with an alternate taking Arroyo-Maultsby's place.
