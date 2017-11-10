Mountain lion in San Francisco neighbourhood is tranquilized

SAN FRANCISCO — A game warden cornered a female mountain lion that was loping through a San Francisco residential neighbourhood and shot it with a tranquilizer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the cougar was spotted Friday amid trees, brush and ivy behind a housing complex in the city's Diamond Heights neighbourhood .

California Fish and Wildlife senior environmental scientist Justin Dellinger said they're stumped as to how the adult cat got there.

Dellinger said officials plan to relocate the cat, possibly to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Marin County or the Santa Cruz Mountains.