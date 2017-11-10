Move to delay genocide verdicts for Bosnian Serb chief nixed

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — United Nations judges have rejected a defence motion to postpone the verdicts in the long-running genocide and war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic.

Defence lawyers had argued that the judgment scheduled to be delivered by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on Nov. 22 should be delayed so Mladic could be examined by Serbian doctors.

The lawyers said the 75-year-old Mladic's health was deteriorating.

The judges said in a ruling Friday that reports from independent medical experts and staff at the tribunal's detention unit "show that the accused's health has remained stable."