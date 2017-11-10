Museum of Idaho to double in size after expansion project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Falls history and science museum will double in size and plans to remain open year-round after an expansion project is slated to be completed in 2019.

The Post Register reports the Museum of Idaho held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the $4 million project that will add 26,000 square feet (2,400 square meters) of space devoted for travelling exhibitions.

Museum spokesman Jeff Carr says the existing space will then primarily be used for local exhibits.

Because the museum's space is currently limited, its collection of about 20,000 regional historical artifacts are mostly stored elsewhere, which Carr says has caused security and preservation issues.

The expansion is funded by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant and a capital campaign the museum pursued for more than a year.

