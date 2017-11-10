Myanmar hearing held for reporters charged with flying drone

YANGON, Myanmar — Two foreign journalists accused of illegally flying a drone over parliament buildings in Myanmar appeared in court for the first time Friday since their arrest last month.

Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, and Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, were on assignment for the Turkish Radio and Television when they were detained and along with their local interpreter, Aung Naing Soe, and their driver, Hla Tin.

Each of the men, charged under the Export and Import Law, faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

The detainees had not been allowed to see family members since their arrest Oct. 27. When they appeared for the hearing in the capital, Naypyitaw, Aung Naing Soe — who is also a journalist — was able to hug his weeping mother.

Authorities allege the journalists tried to fly a drone over parliament without permission. A lawyer for the interpreter and the driver say they should be freed because they did not own or operate the drone.

A state-run newspaper had previously reported the journalists intended to take photos of parliament buildings and pagodas in Naypyitaw when security guards spotted them.

