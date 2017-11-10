Police chase ends with 2 people fatally shot
FLATWOODS, Ky. — Officials say a police chase in eastern Kentucky ended with two people being fatally shot.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Murriell told news outlets that several law enforcement agencies were chasing the vehicle Thursday night in Greenup County. Murriell says the chase ended at an intersection in Flatwoods and shots were fired. He says both people in the vehicle were killed. No officers were hurt.
He declined to immediately release further information about what led to the chase and shooting.
Area resident Melanie Kersey told WSAZ-TV that she saw a car go through a
