Police: Man arrested over threats to shoot striking teachers

RINGGOLD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of threatening to shoot teachers who are on strike in a nearby school district.

Police say they arrested 44-year-old George Shallenberger on Thursday over Facebook posts about teachers in the Ringgold School District that read "shoot them and start over" and "guns don't kill people, I kill people."

Shallenberger, of Finleyville, is charged with two counts of terroristic threats.

No attorney information is available.

Teachers left the picket lines over the Facebook posts.