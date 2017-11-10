Police: Man arrested over threats to shoot striking teachers
A
A
Share via Email
RINGGOLD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of threatening to shoot teachers who are on strike in a nearby school district.
Police say they arrested 44-year-old George Shallenberger on Thursday over Facebook posts about teachers in the Ringgold School District that read "shoot them and start over" and "guns don't kill people, I kill people."
Shallenberger, of Finleyville, is charged with two counts of terroristic threats.
No attorney information is available.
Teachers left the picket lines over the Facebook posts.
They walked off the job Oct. 18. Sticking points in the talks have included salaries and health care costs. The union says they hope both side can come to an agreement by Monday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Advocates want Ottawa-born man to have Canadian citizenship despite new charges
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days