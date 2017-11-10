Police: No weapons found in truck police shot on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Authorities say no weapons were found in a white pickup truck involved in a deadly police shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare tells WPRI-TV that some of the officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, which happened Thursday around 10:45 a.m. on a jam-packed section of road where two highways merge alongside the city's downtown.

Pare said they are now reviewing the footage. He says nine or 10 officers fired their weapons.

Police haven't released the identity of the man killed or female passenger injured.