Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun
A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."
The Kansas City Star reports that Sykes "continued to be flatulent" and the detective was forced to quickly end the interview.
Sykes appeared in court Monday, charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms and possession with intent to sell cocaine. The charges stem from police traffic stops this month and in September in Kansas City, Missouri.
The federal public defender's office hasn't responded to an Associated Press email seeking comment Friday.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
-
Fingers pointed at Trudeau as revised TPP deal collapses at summit meeting
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits