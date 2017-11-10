Port Authority has $628M surplus, no toll hikes for 2018
NEWARK, N.J. — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will have a $628 million surplus next year and there are no plans to charge more to cross its bridges and tunnels.
Spokesman Ron Marsico tells NJ.com for the third year, the agency will not seek a toll increase.
The Port Authority plans to spend $61 million more in 2018.
Officials say they expect to generate higher revenues from airports, parking, and additional income from World Trade Center and ports.
Tolls and fares provide 36
