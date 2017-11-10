Prison riot leaves at least 2 dead in southern Brazil
SAO PAULO — Authorities in Brazil say a prison riot in the southern state of Parana has left at least two inmates dead_one of whom was decapitated— and six others injured.
The Prison Affairs Department in Parana says negotiations are underway after the riot began Thursday afternoon at the Cascavel penitentiary. It also says the inmates are holding two guards hostage.
The G1 news portal reports that the inmates are demanding better food and the transfer of three guards to other facilities.
About 700 of the facility's 980 inmates are taking part in the uprising, which state Gov. Beto Richa attributes to rival prison gangs.
