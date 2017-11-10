Prosecutor wants 10 years prison for online sex offender
STOCKHOLM — A Swedish prosecutor has demanded 10 years in prison for a man accused of coercing teenagers in Canada, Britain and the United States to perform sexual acts in front of webcams by threatening them or their families.
The 41-year-old defendant is accused of online sexual
In Sweden, rape doesn't have to involve intercourse. It can be another act considered to be equally violating.
During the 20-day trial in Uppsala, some 70
The court said Friday a verdict is due Nov. 30.
