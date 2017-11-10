Publisher says Arizona lawmaker made offensive remarks

PHOENIX — The publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper has joined a growing list of women who say a top Republican state lawmaker subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Arizona Republic Publisher Mi-Ai Parrish wrote in a column published online Friday that state Rep. Don Shooter made an inappropriate comment to her during a meeting last year in his statehouse office about legislation the newspaper opposed.

Parrish wrote that Shooter told her he had done everything on his "bucket list" — except for "those Asian twins in Mexico."

Parrish is Asian-American.

Shooter is the subject of an Arizona House investigation launched this week after a lawmaker accused him of repeatedly making unwanted advances. He denies Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's allegations, but other women have come forward with similar charges.