Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour

President Donald Trump is making his first trip to Asia as leader of the United States. His 12-day tour includes stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Here is some of what he has had to say:

Nov. 10:

"We will no longer tolerate the audacious theft of intellectual property. We will confront the destructive practices of forcing businesses to surrender their technology to the state and forcing them into joint ventures in exchange for market access. We will address the massive subsidizing of industries through colossal state-owned enterprises that put private competitors out of business, all the time."

Without identifying China, a series of allegations the U.S. has lodged against the country, in a speech to CEOs on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

Nov. 9:

"I don't blame China. After all, who can blame a country who can take advantage of another country for the benefit of its own citizens? I give China great credit. But in actuality, I do blame our past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow."

In reference to China's large trade surplus with the United States, at a joint appearance in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nov. 8:

"Do not underestimate us. And do not try us. ... The weapons you're acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

Addressing North Korea in a speech in Seoul to South Korea's National Assembly.

Nov. 7:

"It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world."

At a joint news conference in Seoul with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Nov. 6:

"The era of strategic patience was over. Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years."

Regarding North Korea, at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Nov. 5:

"The relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. ... And I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."