Reward offered for artifacts stolen from Florida museum

OCALA, Fla. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of two artifacts reported stolen from a Florida museum.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports a copper bowl form the 17th century and a handmade wooden signed used at Sliver Springs were taken from the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center sometime last weekend.

Museum director Scott Mitchell says the theft was discovered on Monday.

The bowl is from a Spanish mission on the Ocklawaha River and dates back to the 1600s. A bell that was next to the bowl wasn't taken.

Mitchell says the wooden sign was used at Silver Springs from the 1930s to the 1950s.