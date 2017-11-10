SEAL candidate injured in study-session slapping incident

SAN DIEGO — The Navy is investigating a slapping incident near San Diego that left a SEAL candidate in a coma.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the candidate was injured on Oct. 12 during a study session at the Naval Special Warfare training complex in Coronado.

The paper says as an incentive to answer questions correctly, the sailor and a friend had agreed to slap whichever one got an answer wrong.

One candidate was slapped and fell to the floor, striking his head. Surgeons placed him in a medically-induced coma.

SEAL spokesman Lt. Trevor Davids says the sailor is now in good condition and is recovering.