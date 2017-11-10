Senate GOP proposes to delay major corporate tax cut a year

WASHINGTON — Sweeping tax legislation proposed by Senate Republicans includes a one-year delay in plans for a major corporate tax cut despite strident opposition from the White House and others in the GOP.

Their bill would leave the prized mortgage interest deduction untouched for homeowners in a concession to the powerful real estate lobby. But the measure would ignore a House compromise on the hot-button issue of state and local tax deductions.

In the House, the GOP-led Ways and Means Committee approved its own version of tax legislation on a party-line 24-16 vote Thursday.