News / World

Slain activist's family sees Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

Harold Dahmer, a son of Vernon Dahmer, of Hattiesburg, who was killed in 1966 by the Ku Klux Klan, smiles when he sees a photograph of his younger self taken when he viewed the remains of their firebombed house, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum during a private preview of the museum Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Dahmer was targeted because he encouraged fellow African-Americans to register to vote during the Jim Crow era. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Harold Dahmer, a son of Vernon Dahmer, of Hattiesburg, who was killed in 1966 by the Ku Klux Klan, smiles when he sees a photograph of his younger self taken when he viewed the remains of their firebombed house, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum during a private preview of the museum Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Dahmer was targeted because he encouraged fellow African-Americans to register to vote during the Jim Crow era. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a man killed in 1966 by the Ku Klux Klan has gotten a private preview of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum that is opening next month.

Vernon Dahmer (DAY'-mur) of Hattiesburg was targeted because he encouraged fellow African-Americans to register to vote during the Jim Crow era.

His widow, 92-year-old Ellie Dahmer, toured the museum Friday with four surviving children and several other relatives. It includes a gallery with photos and descriptions of how the Dahmer home was firebombed.

Daughter Bettie Dahmer says she hopes young people, particularly those from poor areas of Mississippi, will learn from the museum.

A jury in 1998 convicted one-time Klan leader Sam Bowers of murder and arson in the Vernon Dahmer killing. Bowers died in prison in 2006.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular