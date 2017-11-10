Small plane crashes near Maryland interstate; no one hurt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed on an interstate exit ramp near the state capital.

Maryland State Police say the plane, with three people on board, took off from Tipton Airport in Fort Meade, Maryland, on Friday afternoon.

Troopers say the pilot reported he was losing power and made an emergency landing along Interstate 97 near Annapolis, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials say paramedics checked an adult and two children who were on the plane and said they were not hurt.

Photos posted on the department's Twitter feed show the plane just off the road along a wooded area. The tail number is clearly visible.