Something new to spot: Jaguar cubs make debut at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON — There's something new to spot at the Houston Zoo: two jaguar cubs.

The nearly 4-month-old male and female cats made their first public appearances on Thursday. Named Fitz and Emma, the cubs are the first jaguars born at the Houston Zoo in more than a decade.

The Houston Zoo says the jaguar siblings were born on July 20 and have spent the past few months behind-the-scenes bonding with their mother, Maya. The cubs' father, Tesoro, also is housed at the zoo.

Jaguars are known for having dark spots on their light-colour coats.