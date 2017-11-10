Student stabbed at Kentucky high school during fight

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Officials say a student has been stabbed during a fight at a high school in eastern Kentucky.

Johnson County Central Principal Noel Crum told media that there was altercation Friday morning between two students that led to the stabbing.

Crum told WOWK-TV that the injured student was conscious when he was taken to an area hospital. He says another student was taken into custody by police.

WSAZ-TV cited the Johnson County sheriff in reporting that the student responsible for the stabbing was detained and the weapon recovered.