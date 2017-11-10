Student who wore Nazi uniform to breakfast leaves academy

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts maritime college student who wore a Nazi uniform to campus breakfast on Halloween is no longer a cadet at the school.

The unidentified student wore the uniform on a holiday traditionally considered a "dress down" day for students at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Several students notified staff, and school officials told the cadet to remove his costume and opened a formal investigation.

The Cape Cod Times reports that on Thursday, school spokesman Christopher Ryan said he could not say if the student left on his own or was expelled, saying the student "is no longer a cadet."