Suspect arrested in alleged MS-13 killing on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A Long Island boy who vanished last summer was attacked by a group of people and hacked to death with a machete, according to a court complaint charging a 26-year-old man with murder in the suspected MS-13 gang killing.

David Sosa-Guevara was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Nassau County. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The complaint says Sosa-Guevara, "while acting in concert with others not yet arrested" struck 15-year-old Angel Soler across the head and body numerous times, causing his death.

His Legal Aid attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Soler's remains were found last month in a woodland area in suburban New York. It was one of three sets of remains of teenagers found in about a 5-mile ( 8-kilometre ) area over the course of nine days.

Soler was reported missing by his mother in July, which is when the alleged killing took place, according to the complaint.

A law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press all three are suspected victims of the violent Central American street gang MS-13. The official was not authorized to speak publicly because of the ongoing investigation.

Their discovery makes 25 suspected MS-13 victims on Long Island during the past two years.

The killings, many of which have involved teenagers, have caught the attention of President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Both have both visited Long Island to promise federal action to stem the violence.

Police in Nassau and Suffolk counties have arrested hundreds of suspected MS-13 gang members over the past year.

Many of the killings are being prosecuted by federal authorities, who say many of the suspects are in the country illegally.