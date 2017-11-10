Suspect in bombing of German team bus to go on trial Dec. 21

BERLIN — A man charged in the bombing of a German soccer team's bus seven months ago will go on trial Dec. 21.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that the Dortmund state court has scheduled 17 sessions for the trial through March.

The 28-year-old suspect faces 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

Investigators allege he took out a loan to bet Borussia Dortmund's shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.