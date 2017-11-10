Swedish radio station: Pirate broadcaster plays ISIS song

STOCKHOLM — A Swedish radio station says a pirate broadcaster briefly broke into its Friday morning show and broadcast an English-language pop song urging Westerners to join the Islamic State group.

Jakob Gravestam, a spokesman for the Bauer Media group that operates the Mix Megapol station in Malmo, Sweden's third largest city, said in a statement that the incident would be reported to police and the Swedish government agency that monitors electronic communications, among others.