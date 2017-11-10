The Latest: Drill instructor faces sentencing for abuse

RALIEGH, N.C. — The Latest on a Marine drill instructor accused of abusing recruits (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

A Marine Corps jury is deciding the punishment facing a drill instructor convicted of abusing young recruits.

The eight-man jury at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Friday is expected to sentence Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix. A military jury decided Thursday that the 34-year-old Iraq veteran was guilty of maltreatment of recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, boot camp. Felix could be sentenced to military prison, financial penalties and a dishonourable discharge.

The jury of five sergeants and three officers decided Felix punched, kicked and choked recruits, zeroing in on three Muslim-American military volunteers he insulted as "terrorist" for special mistreatment.

Felix was one of six drill instructors at Parris Island charged with abuse after the March 2016 suicide of one of the three Muslim-American recruits Felix targeted.

___

3:30 a.m.

A Marine Corps drill instructor was convicted by a military jury of physically abusing young recruits, sometimes while drunk, and focusing his fury on three Muslim-American military volunteers.

The eight-man jury at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, determined Thursday that Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix was guilty of hazing and maltreatment of recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, boot camp.

The 34-year-old Iraq veteran could be sentenced to military prison, financial penalties and a dishonourable discharge. The jury will begin sentencing deliberations Friday.