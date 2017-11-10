The Latest: Melania Trump plays with kids at Alaska base
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Latest on First Lady Melania Trump's visit to an Alaska military base (all times local):
12:05 p.m.
First lady Melania Trump rolled a ball out of Play-Doh, played a harmonica she made from household materials and watched kids construct a fish out of a compact disc and glitter while visiting a pre-school at an Alaska military base.
Trump spent about 35 minutes Friday with students and teachers with the child and youth programs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
Trump also shook hands with parents and other military family members before departing from the base for Washington, D.C.
7:15 a.m.
First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit with military families a Friday in Alaska as she returns from Asia.
She will get a chance to see military programs for youth at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, including a program where children read to pets to enhance their reading skills.
The first lady accompanied President Donald Trump on a visit to South Korea and China.
