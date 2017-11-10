US stocks head lower as health care companies plunge
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are falling Friday as investors worry that health care product companies will see their industry shaken up by Amazon. That's hurting health care companies, and energy companies are also lower. Media companies and retailers are rising. Stocks have risen for eight weeks in a row, their longest run in almost four years, but that streak is on track to end.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2
The S&P 500 set an all-time high as recently as Wednesday, but it's down 0.3
TAKEN ILL: Health care companies, especially drug and medical product makers, slumped. Citi Investment Research analyst Amit Hazan wrote that some of those companies may face a stiff challenge from Amazon in the next few years, which could affect their sales and force them to cut prices. Hazan wrote that Amazon is making progress in the medical supply field and could start supplying goods to hospitals fairly soon, as some organizations appear interested in working with the online retail giant.
"New online distribution/wholesaling models like Amazon's will come to dominate the supply chain" in the years to come, he said. At different times in recent weeks, health care product companies, medication distributors and drug stores have all fallen as Wall Street wondered what Amazon's logistics expertise and its willingness to slash prices will do to their businesses.
Medtronic slid $2.28, or 2.8
RETAIL ROCKETING: J.C. Penney leaped 38 cents, or 13.6
ENERGY: Energy companies traded sharply lower. Schlumberger declined $1.55, or 2.3
U.S. crude oil lost 36 cents to $56.81 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gave up 32 cents to $63.61 a barrel in London.
THE FORCE, AND SPORTS: Walt Disney rose $2.72, or 2.6
News Corp jumped $1.03, or 7.2
TECH TOPPLED: Among technology companies, which have soared this year, chipmaker Intel sank 86 cents, or 1.9
Graphics chip maker Nvidia had another strong quarter and Wall Street was pleased with results from the company's data
BONDS: Bond prices slumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.21 yen from 113.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.1663 from $1.1643.
OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain fell 0.7
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
