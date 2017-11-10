Vandals in Chile burn bus in protest of Pope's visit
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean police say that hooded vandals burned a bus and scattered pamphlets in protest of an upcoming visit by Pope Francis to a southern region that the Mapuche indigenous group claims as its ancestral territory.
Police said Friday that the arson attack took place in the Araucania region, about 370 miles (595
The pamphlets read: "Fire to the churches. Pope Francis: You're not welcome to Araucania."
Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18 and lead a mass in the capital of the Araucania region on Jan. 17.
The Mapuche resisted the Spanish conquest for 300 years and a radical faction has torched churches, farms and lumber trucks, demanding the return of land.
Chilean police have been accused of violent abuses against the group.