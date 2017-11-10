Vandals in Chile burn bus in protest of Pope's visit

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean police say that hooded vandals burned a bus and scattered pamphlets in protest of an upcoming visit by Pope Francis to a southern region that the Mapuche indigenous group claims as its ancestral territory.

Police said Friday that the arson attack took place in the Araucania region, about 370 miles (595 kilometres ) south of the Chilean capital.

The pamphlets read: "Fire to the churches. Pope Francis: You're not welcome to Araucania."

Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18 and lead a mass in the capital of the Araucania region on Jan. 17.

The Mapuche resisted the Spanish conquest for 300 years and a radical faction has torched churches, farms and lumber trucks, demanding the return of land.