Vegas shooting memorial to become part of museum collection
LAS VEGAS — A memorial
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports people have until Saturday to the visit the collection of stuffed animals, cards, photos and other items left in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in
Fifty-eight crosses were planted in front of the sign for the 58 people killed when a 64-year-old man unleashed withering gunfire toward the Route 91 Harvest music festival before killing himself. Hundreds more were injured.
Clark County Museum officials will begin moving the memorial items Sunday.
