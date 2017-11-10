Vegas shooting memorial to become part of museum collection

LAS VEGAS — A memorial honouring the victims of the October mass shooting in Las Vegas will be moved from the Strip to a museum where it will become part of a permanent collection.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports people have until Saturday to the visit the collection of stuffed animals, cards, photos and other items left in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in honour of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Fifty-eight crosses were planted in front of the sign for the 58 people killed when a 64-year-old man unleashed withering gunfire toward the Route 91 Harvest music festival before killing himself. Hundreds more were injured.

Clark County Museum officials will begin moving the memorial items Sunday.

