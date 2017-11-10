Woman who lived with sister's body asks to demolish home

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The Massachusetts woman who officials say lived with her sister's decomposing corpse for at least a year is asking the town's approval to tear down their $1.3 million home.

The Boston Globe reports Lynda Waldman applied for a permit to demolish the Brookline home using the name Lynda Wheaton. The town Preservation Commission is expected to hear her request at their Nov. 20 meeting.

The body of Waldman's younger sister, 67-year-old Sheryl Waldman, was found in their home by a visiting cousin in December 2016. Officials estimated she died in the summer of 2015.

While her legal name was Sheryl Waldman, the woman called herself Hope Wheaton. The medical examiner has ruled her cause of death as "undetermined."

No charges have been filed.

