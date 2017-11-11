Boy Scout honoured for saving fellow Scout pinned by tree

HARRISON, Ohio — An Ohio teenager has been awarded one of the Boy Scouts' highest honours for helping save another Scout who was pinned by a fallen tree.

Fourteen-year-old Brandon Klotter was presented with the organization's National Medal of Merit in the Cincinnati suburb of Harrison on Wednesday. The medal was given to him by Max Kramer, the boy he helped save.

In June, Klotter and Kramer were sleeping in their tent at Camp Michaels in Union, Kentucky, when a tree fell on Kramer. Klotter gave him first aid and ran about a quarter-mile to get help.