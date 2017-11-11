Children's museum will close to complete repairs

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati museum will now be closed through the spring of 2018 due to ongoing repairs.

The Cincinnati Museum Center has announced its Duke Energy Children's Museum will remain closed amid the $212.7 million renovations at Union Terminal. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the work is the first structural restoration done in the building's 84-year history.

Work began in summer 2016 to repair stone and brick exteriors, and upgrade the electrical and plumbing systems.

Organizers had previously planned to keep the children's museum open, but then concluded it had to close due to extensive water damage in front of the building.