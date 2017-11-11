Croatia's government survives no-confidence vote
The vote early Saturday in the Croatian parliament was 78-59 in
Agrokor, which employs some 60,000 people throughout the Balkans, racked up debt of about 6 billion euros ($7 billion) in recent years, including a disputed sum owed to a Russian state-run bank.
Agrokor founder Ivica Todoric turned himself in to London police last week after a European arrest warrant was issued for him by Croatia. He's now awaiting extradition.