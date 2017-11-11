Croatia's government survives no-confidence vote

ZAGREB, Croatia — The centre -right Croatian government has survived a no-confidence vote launched by the opposition over the cabinet's handling of the debt crisis at Agrokor, the country's largest private food and retail company.

The vote early Saturday in the Croatian parliament was 78-59 in favour of the centre -right government. The vote was triggered by the opposition, which claims the government bailout of the biggest retailer in the Balkans favoured some creditors and lacked transparency.

Agrokor, which employs some 60,000 people throughout the Balkans, racked up debt of about 6 billion euros ($7 billion) in recent years, including a disputed sum owed to a Russian state-run bank.