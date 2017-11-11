EU's Tusk joins Independence Day events in Polish homeland

WARSAW, Poland — European Union president Donald Tusk has joined celebrations in his native Poland on Independence Day, which celebrates the nation regaining its sovereignty at the end of World War I after being wiped off the map for more than a century.

Flags fluttered across the country on Saturday and television news presenters wore pins in the colours of the national flag, white and red, celebrating the nation's rebirth in 1918.

President Andrzej Duda oversaw ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, walking past a military guard before the raising of the flags and cannon salutes.

Tusk, head of the European Council, attended at Duda's invitation.