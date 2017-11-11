Family seeks answers in 73-year-old woman's death

HONOLULU — Family members of a 73-year-old woman who was found beaten and stabbed to death are asking the public for help in catching the suspect.

Police have not made any arrests in the case three weeks after Sai Keomanivong was found dead on a farm off Kunia Road on the island of Oahu.

Lane Phongphila, a family member, told Hawaii News Now that his uncle found Keomanivong face down in pool of blood on Oct. 20. Initially, the uncle thought she may have fallen and hit her head. But the injuries were a lot more severe.

"Examining her body, they found that her arms and her legs were broken," Phongphila said. "They broke her arms and her legs, and they stabbed her multiple times. Then they got that machete and proceeded to hack her head."

The attacker also took the money that she was going to send to her children and husband who are in Laos, Phongphila said.

"We're lost for words. There's nothing that we can say or do to bring her back," Phongphila said. "She's gone, and the way how they took her is terrible."

The family and friends of Keomanivong held a funeral for her on Wednesday.