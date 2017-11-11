France charges 8 suspects after counterterrorism sweep

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor's office says preliminary terrorism charges have been handed to eight suspects in a French-Swiss counterterrorism sweep earlier this week.

A judicial official, who spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity as he was not allowed to comment publicly on the arrests, said the eight were charged for association with a terrorist network. Seven are in custody and one is under judicial supervision.

Ten people suspected of using encrypted social networks to prepare a possible attack were arrested Tuesday during operations in France and Switzerland aimed at clarifying details of an alleged plot.