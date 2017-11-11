Israel shoots down drone over Golan Heights

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has shot down an unmanned aircraft that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace from neighbouring Syria.

In a statement, the military said it intercepted the drone Saturday above the Golan Heights using a Patriot missile.

It was not immediately clear if the drone had reached the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan when it was shot down. It also was not known who was operating the drone.

In September, Israel also shot down an Iranian-made drone sent by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the same area. Both Iranian and Hezbollah forces have been backing Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Syrian civil war.