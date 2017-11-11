Museum explores historical, Hollywood versions of Casablanca

NATICK, Mass. — A Boston-area war museum is contrasting the reality of America's entry into World War II with the iconic wartime film "Casablanca."

"The Real and Reel Casablanca" launched Nov. 8 at the International Museum of World War II in Natick and runs through February.

The special exhibit opened on the 75th anniversary of "Operation Torch," when Allied forces invaded French North Africa from the Moroccan port city of Casablanca in 1942.

Among the 75 artifacts on display are General George Patton's invasion map and General Dwight Eisenhower's decoded message to attack. It reads: "PLAY BALL."