Police: Knife-wielding man shot after lunging at officer

Philadelphia police say a man armed with a knife was shot and wounded when he lunged at an officer attempting to resolve a dispute the man and his roommates were having over cable TV problems.

Police responded to a home shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday where the shirtless 57-year-old resident was said to be "irate regarding the television and internet not working."

Police say the man blamed the other occupants, a man and two women, for the problem. While police were outside the house, the man re-entered it, armed himself with a folding knife and approached the male roommate.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon but he refused. Police say he then lunged at an officer, who fired.