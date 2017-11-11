Prison riot in southern Brazil that left 2 dead ends

SAO PAULO — Brazilian authorities say the prison uprising that left two inmates dead and six others injured in the southern state of Parana has ended.

The state's Prison Affairs Department said the uprising ended Saturday morning after inmates released the two guards they were holding hostage. The guards were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 43-hour-long riot began Thursday afternoon at the Cascavel penitentiary.

The inmates were reportedly demanding better food and the transfer of three guards to other facilities. It is unclear if those demands were met.