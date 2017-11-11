Putin vows to retaliate for US actions against Russian media

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin is promising that Russia will retaliate for what he calls attacks on Russian media in the United States.

Putin's comments at a news conference Saturday in Vietnam follow complaints by the Kremlin-funded RT satellite TV channel that the U.S. Justice Department has ordered it to register as a foreign agent by Monday.

Putin says "attacking our media in the United States is an attack on freedom of speech, without any doubt," and promised to retaliate.