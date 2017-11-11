Swedish police detain 16 in unlawful right-wing march

COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say they have detained 16 people in connection with an unlawful demonstration of about 65 members of a right-wing group in the country's second-largest city.

Police say a group marched Saturday in all-black outfits with the Nordic Resistance Movement's green-and-white flags and was heading toward downtown Goteborg, 400 kilometres (248 miles) southwest of Stockholm.

Police say the march had no permission and was quickly stopped. Those who refused to obey police were detained. Others were escorted back to a parking lot where the march began.