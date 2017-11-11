The Latest: State GOP Party says harassment 'unacceptable'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on allegations of sexual harassment by Minnesota lawmakers (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Republican Party of Minnesota issued a statement saying it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to harassment, but stopped short of calling for an accused Republican lawmaker to resign.

Two women came forward this week and said Republican Rep. Tony Cornish sexually harassed them. Cornish has admitted texting one of the women, a fellow lawmaker, but said it was congenial. He denied other allegations.

On Saturday, Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan issued a statement saying sexual harassment is "unacceptable" and she appreciates steps the House and Senate are taking to look into recent allegations. She doesn't mention Cornish by name or call on him to resign.

When similar allegations were made against Democratic state Sen. Dan Schoen, Carnahan called for Schoen to step down.

___

10:15 a.m.

The former speaker of the Minnesota House says he confronted Rep. Tony Cornish about rumours of sexual harassment years ago and warned him to stop.

Kurt Zellers was Republican House speaker in 2011 and 2012. In a statement Friday, he said he warned Cornish "in the strongest possible terms" that sexual harassment wouldn't be tolerated and a complaint would result in discipline.

He called on Cornish to resign.

Cornish didn't return a call Saturday to The Associated Press. A day before Zellers issued his statement, he told Minnesota Public Radio that legislative leaders had never spoken to him about his conduct.