Winter rains likely to cut smog in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani meteorologist says winter rains starting next week are expected to bring relief from weeks-long smog persisting in much of the country and neighbouring India.

The pollution has caused highway accidents, respiratory problems and irritated eyes.

Mohammad Ajmal Shad, a top government meteorologist in Lahore, said Saturday that a three-day spell of rain will likely start Monday and break the smog that has been caused by dust, the burning of crops, industry and brick kilns.