10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. HOW TRUMP SPLITS HAIRS ON RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE

The president claims he trusts U.S. intelligence agencies that say Russia interfered in the U.S. election — but says he also believes Russian President Putin's sincerity that there was no meddling.

2. SCORES DIE IN QUAKE ALONG IRAN-IRAQ BORDER

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills at least 61 people and injures 300, an Iranian official says.

3. CHURCHGOERS RETURN TO SITE OF TRAGEDY

Mourners crowd into the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman killed more than two dozen people at the First Baptist Church.

4. TRUMP SET TO MEET PHILIPPINE STRONGMAN

The U.S. leader has congratulated President Rodrigo Duterte — who's sanctioned a drug war that's led to thousands of extrajudicial killings.

5. WHO SAYS HE WILL RETURN TO LEBANON 'WITHIN DAYS'

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who announced his surprise resignation, denies he's being held against his will in the kingdom.

6. ROY MOORE ACCUSATIONS IRK EVANGELICALS

The fiery Alabama politician's Republican U.S. Senate campaign is imperiled by allegations of sexual overtures to a 14-year-old girl years ago.

7. WHERE DUAL MARCHES PROTEST SEX HARASSMENT

The "Take Back the Workplace March" and "#MeToo Survivors March" join on Sunset Boulevard, chanting "Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants."

8. 'THEY MADE A BUNCH OF PROMISES AND THEY DELIVERED NOTHING'

Tina Carr, who along with another former student is suing the Education Department and a private loan servicer, claims fraud by a for-profit college.

9. 'DAME OF DISH' DIES AT 94

Liz Smith's gossip column was one of the most widely read in the world, due in part to her own celebrity status.

10. SHAWN MENDES NAMED BEST ARTIST AT MTV EMAS